Suspects wanted for credit card fraud in Chesapeake

Surveillance photos show suspects accused of using stolen credit cards on Oct. 8, 2016. (Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A search is on for suspects accused of credit card fraud in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police report the suspects used credit cards stolen from a business located in the 300 block of Cedar Road to purchase more than $1,000 worth of merchandise at several stores.

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage on Oct. 8, 2016.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured suspects is asked to call Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)