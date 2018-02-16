Teen arrested for shooting towards house party, hitting woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting in Hampton on February 10.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old Hampton woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives determined there was a party at a residence, and at some point during the gathering, there was a fight. One of the party-goers left the home to retrieve a gun from a vehicle.

The suspect, while outside, fired shots towards the house and hit the victim.

The 16-year-old police claim is responsible was arrested on Friday. Officials found him in the 600 block of Ridley Circle in Newport News.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, one count of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Discharging a Firearm from a Moving Vehicle, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and one count of Malicious Wounding, Maiming.

