Teen formally indicted in shooting of Portsmouth police officer

Portsmouth police at one of the scenes related to the shooting of an officer on November 6, 2017. (Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A grand jury formally indicted 15-year-old Will Patterson Jr. for allegedly shooting Portsmouth police officer Angelina Baaklini on November 6.

Baaklini was in her patrol car when she spotted Patterson. She recognized Patterson as a runaway and tried to detain him. While doing so, prosecutors say Patterson pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.

Patterson is facing six other felony charges related to two different robberies. Using the OfferUp app, prosecutors say Patterson and his 15 year old friend lured two unsuspecting victims who were trying to buy iPhones.

The first robbery happened on Oct. 15. A 31-year-old man was trying to buy an iPhone. When he showed up at the meetup spot, the two boys went up to his car.

Court documents say Patterson pulled out a gun and the teens robbed the man of $150.

The second robbery happened two weeks later. In a very similar scenario, a 42-year-old woman was trying to buy an iPhone. When she showed up at the meetup spot, prosecutors say the same two boys robbed the woman of $250.

Patterson is accused of shooting at the woman's car as she drove off.

Patterson's trial for the shooting of the Portsmouth police officer is scheduled for April 13.

