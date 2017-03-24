Third suspect arrested for Newport News murder

Marqui Rishawn Pittman (Photo: Newport News Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Just days after a second suspect was arrested in Georgia, police say they have arrested a third man for his alleged involvement in a 2016 Newport News murder.

Marqui Rishawn Pittman was taken into custody without incident on Thursday in Hampton.

Back in November, Tommy Strayhorn was shot in the 500 block of Randolph Road. He died in the hospital three days later.

Officials began to look for 27-year-old Marqui Rishawn Pittman, 29-year-old Kadara Miles, and 33-year-old James Curtis Miles in connection to the death.

James Miles was taken into custody in December and charged with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Then earlier this month, Kardara Miles was found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia. He has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Pittman is charged with Robbery, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of Firearm by non-violent Felon and Accessory after the fact in felony.

