'Thug Relations' gang member sentenced to 40 years in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Another member of a Newport News gang called "Thug Relations" has been sentenced to prison.

33-year-old Maurice McLain was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in a racketeering conspiracy involving the gang.

McLain was convicted last year of the murder of 17-year-old Aaron Sumler at Aqueduct Apartments on July 5, 2007. McLain, who at the time of trial was already serving a 15-year sentence for using a gun during narcotics trafficking, will ultimately serve 50 years in prison.

Last month, brothers Eric and Herbert Pridgen were both sentenced to life in prison for their roles in Thug Relations. Three other defendants pleaded guilty prior going to trial.

