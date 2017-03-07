Traffic stop leads to assault, weapons arrest

Carl Slaughter (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police say a man faces charges after he allegedly tried to flee from officers during a traffic stop.

Detectives say that shortly after 10:30 Monday night, patrol officers pulled over a vehicle on 28th Street and Orcutt Avenue for a defective license plate light.

As officers approached, they noticed a spent shell casing on the trunk of the vehicle. Three people were inside. The backseat driver's side occupant, later identified as 22-year-old Carl Slaughter, was told to keep his hands visible.

Police say Slaughter refused to comply and attempted to flee while resisting. He allegedly reached for his waistband and was placed on the ground. Police say a handgun was dislodged as Slaughter went to the ground.

Slaughter is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice with threats/force, resisting arrest, and concealed weapon: carry.

