Traffic stop leads to firearms, narcotics arrests

Jayquan Lorenzo Savage (left) and James Anthony Blunt Jr. (right)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A traffic stop in Hampton has led to two arrests on drug and gun charges.

Police say officers noticed a car on Wednesday night displaying defective equipment in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and West Queen Street. The officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, and a short pursuit ensued.

Police say the car came to a stop in the first block of Maplewood Street, where the driver and a passenger got out and fled on foot. Both suspects however, were apprehended. Inside the vehicle, police say they found crack cocaine, two firearms, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Arrested are 22-year-old Jayquan Lorenzo Savage of Hampton, and 41-year-old James Anthony Blunt Jr. of Newport News.

Savage is charged with one count of Defective Equipment, one count of Evade and Elude, one count of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Blunt is charged with one count of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both men remain in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

