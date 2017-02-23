Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Hampton man

Kareem Jamal Malcolm (Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Hampton man Wednesday night.

Hampton Police says members of its Gun Crime Task Force were on a routine patrol in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Whealton Road when they saw a 2007 Acura four-door sedan with a defective equipment violation.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Kareem Jamal Malcolm, of Hampton. According to police, Malcolm was found to have been driving on a suspended driver's license.

A search of Malcolm's vehicle led police to find a loaded firearm, heroin, marijuana, two cellphones, packaging materials and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Malcolm attempted to resist arrest, however, he was taken into police custody without incident. He faces several charges, including one count of Defective Equipment, one count of driving suspended, one count of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of resisting arrest.

Malcolm is in the custody of the Hampton City Jail.

(© 2017 WVEC)