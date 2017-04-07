Two arrested after Newport News police find stolen gun, marijuana in car

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested two men after officers found a loaded stolen gun and marijuana in a car during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a grey car for speeding in the area of Main Street and Piez Avenue just after 11 a.m. on April 6.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, who has been identified as 18-year-old Samuel Fladger, he reportedly detected a smell of marijuana.

Fladger and the front passenger, a 17-year-old male, were asked to step out of the car. They were then detained.

As the officer searched the car, he found a small amount of suspected marijuana, as well as a loaded handgun underneath the passenger seat.

After checking the information from the handgun, investigators determined it was stolen out of Newport news.

Both Fladger and the 17-year-old man were charged with Receiving Stolen or Aid in Concealing a Firearm.

