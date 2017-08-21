WVEC
Close

Two arrested for Suffolk stabbing

Staff , WVEC 2:30 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One person is in the hospital and two are behind bars after a stabbing in Suffolk.

19-year-old Jacob Zeno is charged with malicious wounding, while 29-year-old James Rhoten Junior is charged with simple assault.

Police say that early on Monday morning, the pair attacked a man at a home in the 9000 block of 1st Street.

That victim, 22-year-old Charles Barnes, should survive.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories