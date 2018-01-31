Two arrested in connection to series of Gloucester car break-ins

(Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people from Gloucester have been arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins.

The break-ins occurred from May 21, 2017 through January 4, 2018. Vehicles and a residence had items stolen like jewelry, cash, electronics, and firearms.

On Wednesday, 2 individuals have been charged in relation to these crimes.

Mikayla Renee Stewart of Gloucester has been charged with 1 count felony receiving stolen goods. TShe was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

The second is a juvenile who was charged with 3 counts of petit larceny, 3 counts of grand larceny of a firearm, 3 counts of larceny with intent to sell, 1 count break and enter with intent to commit grand larceny, and 1 count of grand larceny.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to these crimes or crimes similar in nature, please call crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.

