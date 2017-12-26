Two delivery drivers robbed in Hampton; police search for suspects

pizza_delivery_generic_ap_box.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are searching for several suspects involved in two robberies of delivery drivers.

On December 23 around 7 p.m. police received a call in reference to a robbery involving a Domino's Pizza delivery driver.

On the 200 block of Patrician Drive, the delivery driver was approached by two suspects who maced the victim and stole the food.

When the victim got back to their car a third suspect was trying to break into the vehicle. The delivery driver fled from the area and contacted police.

Later that same night around 9:30 p.m., police had a second incident on the 1st block of Queensbury Way. This time a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed.

The victim was approached by two suspects, and sprayed by a mace in the face. The food was stolen, and when the victim got back to the car a third person was attempting to break into the second victim's car.

Police described the suspects as:

Suspect 1: a black man, 17-23 years-old, about 5'9"-5'11", last seen wearing all dark clothes and a black baseball hat.

Suspect 2: a black man, 17-23 years-old, 5'8"-5'10", last seen wearing dark clothing.

Suspect 3: a black male in his late teens last seen wearing all dark clothing.

If anyone has any information about these incidents are encouraged to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

