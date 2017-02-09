Two indicted in attempted murder of deputy in Accomack

(Photo: Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Delmarva Now)

ACCOMACK Co., Va. (Delmarva Now) -- A grand jury meeting in Accomack County this week indicted two men who police say shot at a sheriff's deputy on charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Deandre Breshon Ayers, 28, and Lamond Perry, 23, both of Norfolk, also were indicted on charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle and maliciously shooting at a law enforcement vehicle in connection with the Sept. 26, 2016, incident.

Ayers and Perry are two of three men arrested in Norfolk in October 2016 after police say they fired at an Accomack County deputy on Sept. 26 after robbing a bank in Pocomoke City.

Demetrius Perry, 21, also was arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrests ended a search that lasted more than a week, after police say the men threatened to blow up the PNC Bank on Linden Avenue, next to the Pocomoke City McDonald’s, before leading a chase in Virginia.

The suspects fired at a deputy, disabling a patrol vehicle, at Bethel Church Road near Bloxom. Their vehicle was last seen traveling on Turkey Run Road near Mappsville.

(© 2017 WVEC)