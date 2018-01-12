Two juveniles arrested for armed robberies in Hampton

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said they have arrested two teenagers in connection to armed robberies earlier in the week in Hampton.

The robberies happened on Monday, January 8. Investigators say at about 11:17 a.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, a 41-year-old man was delivering food to a residence when he was approached by two suspects who displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of money and food, the suspects jumped into the victim's car and fled the scene.

Then at about 2:20 p.m. two teenage boys were walking in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard when they were approached by two unknown suspects. The suspects demanded property from the victims and threatened to assault them. After receiving the victims' cell phone, wallet, and money, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Officers flooded the area and caught the suspects a short time later.

The suspects, two Hampton boys ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The 16-year-old has also been charged with an additional count of robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The robberies are still under investigation and police ask that if you have any information, to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

