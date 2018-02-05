Two men wanted for robbing Hampton convenience store

(Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a convenience store over the weekend in Hampton.

Investigators say it happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 at the Triple 7 Convenience Store located in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Two masked men entered the store, displayed a gun, and then demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money, they fled the scene.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 - black male, 5'6–5'9, 130–150 lbs, last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, yellow cloth on face, black pants, white sneakers, and gray gloves.

Suspect 2 - black male, 5'10–6'0, 150–175 lbs, black hoodie, red cloth covering face, blue jeans, black and tan sneakers, and black gloves.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspects, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

