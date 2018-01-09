Two women carjacked in Newport News

(Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- There were terrifying moments for two women after they were carjacked at a Newport News drug store.

Investigators say on the afternoon of January 2, the female suspect asked the victims for directions outside the Medicap Pharmacy on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. Police say she then forced them to drive her to a nearby restaurant, where a man got in the car.

Both suspects demanded the victims' wallets, cash, and cell phones before taking off.

If you recognize the woman or know anything about this incident call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

