US Navy sailor gets 30 years for making child porn

Jordan Lee Adams

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for recording sex acts between him and minor girls.

Virginia prosecutors said Thursday that a federal judge sentenced 26-year-old Jordan Lee Adams in civilian court in Norfolk.

Adams pleaded guilty in January to one count of production of child pornography. Court documents said he had sex with at least four girls between 2009 and 2013.

Much of the case focused on Adams' acts with a girl in Wayne County, North Carolina, where Adams grew up. Court records say Adams distributed some of the photos. He also posted them to social media popular with child pornographers.

