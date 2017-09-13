Va. Beach man pleads guilty to producing images of child sexual abuse

(Photo: Department of Justice)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Larry Anthony Radebaugh, 40, pleaded guilty to several child pornography charges, including enticing minor victims to produce child sexual abuse images online.

Court documents state that Radebaugh posed as a teenage boy on apps such as Kik and TextNow when he started chat-based relationships with multiple children. He then allegedly persuaded them to send him nude pictures and videos of himself.

Investigators believe Radebaughn used Skype to engage in 'phone sex' with one of the victims, all while his own camera was disabled. According to court documents, one victim did this for over a year.

Radebaugh pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison

