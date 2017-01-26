Va. Beach man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

gavel (Photo: Presto Image)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for being in possession of child pornography.

The Department of Justice says 34-year-old Brandon Matthew Florin pleaded guilty last September. According to court documents, Florin was identified sharing child porn on a peer-to-peer network by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and Virginia Beach Police.

A search warrant was executed, and investigators say they found over 5,000 videos of child pornography and child erotica on Florin's computer media.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

