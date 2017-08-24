WVEC
Va. Beach mom accused of arson waives right to preliminary hearing

Staff , WVEC 4:55 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The trial of a Virginia Beach woman charged with arson will go straight to a grand jury.

On Thursday, Monica Lamping stood before a judge, and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Back in April, Lamping went missing with her children. Prosecutors say she deliberately set fire to her home before disappearing. She was later found at a North Carolina ecovillage.

Lamping was being held on strict bond orders, but on Thursday the judge granted her permission to go on vacation to visit her parents.

A trial date has not been set.

