Va. Beach mom accused of arson waives right to preliminary hearing

Monica Lamping at a bond hearing. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The trial of a Virginia Beach woman charged with arson will go straight to a grand jury.

On Thursday, Monica Lamping stood before a judge, and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Back in April, Lamping went missing with her children. Prosecutors say she deliberately set fire to her home before disappearing. She was later found at a North Carolina ecovillage.

Lamping was being held on strict bond orders, but on Thursday the judge granted her permission to go on vacation to visit her parents.

A trial date has not been set.

