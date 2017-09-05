Va. Beach officer fatally shoots dog in self-defense, arrests man for DUI

(Photo: Thinkstock)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach officer was forced to shoot a dog after attempting to arrest a man for driving under the influence Monday night.

Police received a report around 9:20 p.m. about a driver who was possibly intoxicated in the 900 block of Norfolk Ave.

Authorities say an officer conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a green Chevy Tahoe. The driver was identified as Theodore Schlossman.

We're told the officer attempted to place Schlossman under arrest when he began to resist and released his dog from his vehicle.

The dog became aggressive and the officer was forced to shoot the dog, killing it.

Schlossman faces numerous charges, including driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana and threatenening the life of a law enforcement officer.

Police are still investigating this case.

No other details are available at this time.

