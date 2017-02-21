Va. Beach woman sentenced to 22 years for 2014 fatal hit and run

Sarah Flanders is charged with 2nd degree murder. (Photo: Va. Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge sentenced 39 year-old Sarah E. Flanders to 22 years in jail for a felony hit and run that happened in 2014.

On September 20, 2014, police arrived on the scene of the hit and run in the parking lot of Plaza Middle School.

Richard Owen Pentz of Virginia Beach was struck and later died at the hospital, police stated.

In May of 2015, the Grand Jury indicted Flanders on felony hit and run and 2nd degree murder charges.

