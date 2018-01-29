Violent weekend in Hampton Roads leaves 8 hurt, 2 dead

A man was shot and killed at the Clairmont at Campostella Station gated community in Norfolk on Sunday evening.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It was a violent weekend for Hampton Roads.

Since Friday, 10 people were injured in at least six different shootings. Two of those victims have died.

Two shootings happened in Norfolk, one in Portsmouth, two in Newport News and one in Hampton.

The one in Hampton happened on Coliseum Drive on Friday night. Officers found three people shot at the Red Roof Inn.

One of the victims died at the scene.

A 17-year-old suspect is already behind bars, charged with murder in this case.

In Norfolk early Sunday morning, police rushed to a house party Colley Avenue and West 41st Street.

Two people were shot. Both had serious injuries, but should survive.

The weekend's second fatal shooting happened in Norfolk on Cedar Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday. A 20-year-old man was shot at and killed a gated community. He was found inside of an apartment at the Clairmont at Campostella Station.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Two separate shootings in Newport News on Saturday night also left three men injured. All three are expected to recover.

Finally, a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the 1500 block of Des Moines Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police said his injuries are non-life threatening, but no other information is available.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

