Virginia Beach bank robbed at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Monday.

According to officials, a black man dressed in all black went into the First Bank of Virginia located at 4356 Holland Road around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect displayed a handgun and jumped a teller counter.

The man, who police say is in his early 20's, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say the man was last seen running toward Mount Trashmore.

No one was injured during the incident.

© 2018 WVEC-TV