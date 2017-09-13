Virginia Beach man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

Benjamin Lyles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A local man is behind bars after police found evidence of child porn in his apartment.

34-year-old Benjamin Lyles is facing 10 counts of possessing and reproducing child pornography.

According to court documents, investigators were working undercover to identify people that traffic child pornography online. They were led to an IP address belonging to Lyles.

Officers say they had cause to believe Lyles possessed and distributed child pornography in February and March of this year.

On May 23, police officers seized tablets, cell phones, computers and other items they believed were related to the investigation.

Lyles is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.



