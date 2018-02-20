Virginia Beach police search for homicide suspect

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police obtained warrants for a 30-year-old man who officials believe to be involved in a homicide.

On February 13, Virginia Beach police responded to the 700 block of 16th Street after a car crashed into a light pole, and an occupant was suffering from a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim, 19-year-old Jayln Devon Harris of Virginia Beach, later died at the hospital.

During the investigation, police arrested one person but are still tracking down another.

Police are searching for 30-year-old Andre'Jeru Bernard Bigby of Virginia Beach. He is wanted for 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are still attempting to place Bigby in custody, and are requesting assistance finding him. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

On February 16th, 33-year-old Henry Alexander Smith III was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact-class 1 or 2 felony homicide.

Henry Alexander Smith III mug shot. Arrested on February 16, 2018.

