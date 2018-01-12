Virginia man accused of possessing child porn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been charged with possessing at least 20 photos and videos containing child pornography.



News outlets report that 29-year-old Jaeyoung Lee was arrested Tuesday and charged with 20 counts of felony possession of child pornography.



Fairfax County police spokeswoman Reem Awad says detectives have yet to determine if Lee had contact with any of the children depicted in the media, which were found on external hard drives. Police had traced a device that they said contained child pornography back to Lee. It's unclear how long he may have been in possession of the media.



He is being held without bond. Online court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.



© 2018 Associated Press