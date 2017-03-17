Wanted 'Operation Bullseye' fugitive arrested in Isle of Wight

(Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies have arrested a wanted fugitive, who has been on the run for nearly two years.

Dashean R. Davis, AKA Veg, had been wanted on three felony indictments for his involvement in a several months long undercover operation dubbed 'Operation Bullseye'.

Members of the Isle of Wight County Sheriffs Office along with the Meherrin Drug Task Force conducted this operation in the spring and summer of 2015.

(Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office)

Davis has been considered on the run, until March 16. According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, Davis was arrested after leading deputies on a foot pursuit following a traffic stop.

In addition to the charges Davis is facing for his involvement in the 'Operation Bullsye', Davis will face charges for the foot pursuit.

Davis remains at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

© 2017 WVEC-TV