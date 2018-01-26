Who is Eric Brown? Family that opened home to accused killer sheds light on past

Eric Brian Brown (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A family that once opened its home to a former sailor accused of killing a 19-year-old culinary arts student is changed forever.

Nikia Moree, her parents, and her siblings have known Eric Brown since the 1990s when Moree's mother worked at a collections agency where Brown was employed as a security guard.

Brown, who retired from the Navy, is charged with the murder of Ashanti Billie, a student who worked at Blimpie on Little Creek Amphibious Base.

Federal investigators said Brown abducted Billie from the base in September. Two weeks later, police in Charlotte, North Carolina found Billie's remains on the grounds of a church Brown visited as a child. The church also was close to a home in which Brown used to live.

In 2016, years after Moree's mother worked with Brown, the family allowed the Navy veteran to move into its home in Chesapeake after finding out Brown was homeless.

Brown was treated as a member of the extended family, but the arrangement did not sit well with some members of the family.

Under pressure, Brown decided to move out. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he lived in and around military installations as a homeless person.

The FBI said Brown met 19-year-old Billie at Little Creek just a few weeks before he abducted and killed her.

Moree and her relatives are sickened to know the man they trusted is charged with murder. She said Brown is an intelligent person, and she believes concerns about his competency to stand trial are unfounded.

Join us on 13News Now at 11 p.m. on February 1 as we look at the past of an accused killer and try to answer the question: "Who is Eric Brown?"

© 2018 WVEC-TV