Woman has life-threatening injuries from Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police are investigating a second shooting that took place Monday night.

According to officials, at 10:23 p.m. in the 5300 block of Bleecker Street a woman was shot. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were on the scene at 11:20 p.m., and the case remains under investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

