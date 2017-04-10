York-Poquoson deputies: Two-time TV thief has help from woman

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies are trying to find a man and woman who are accused of teaming up to steal television sets from the Walmart in Tabb.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office described the alleged crimes in a Facebook post:

"His female accomplice is going in and asking for help to distract the employee so the male suspect can cut off the spider alarm and run out of the store with the TV," the post reads.

Deputies said the pair stole two televisions from the Walmart which is located on George Washington Memorial Highway.

Several pictures of the man and the woman have been shared, in hopes that someone recognizes the pair.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

