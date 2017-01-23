York Poquoson Sheriff's deputies searching for carjacking suspect

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are looking for a man accused of assaulting a person and stealing his car.

On January 21st, around 10 p.m., York County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a car jacking on Denbigh Blvd.

The victim was trying to wave down cars, after which deputies found him at the Rips grocery store. The man was said to have injuries to his face.

Investigators were able to determine that the victim picked up an acquaintance's roommate from Hampton, then drove to the Denbigh area to pick up another man.

The two men then requested that the victim drive them to the Gloucester Point area. While en route, the two passengers asked the victim to pull off onto a small fire road so they could go to the bathroom.

When the victim pulled off and walked out of the car, investigators say the suspects grabbed him, beat him and rummaged through his pockets.

The victim said he attempted to defend himself with a knife, but the suspects restrained him and told him one of them has a gun.

The suspects then took the victims keys and drove off towards Newport News.

The next day on January 22nd, investigators found the victim's car at a WaWa gas station in Newport News.

Three suspects were arrested, investigators say that includes one of two men that allegedly stole the car.

One suspect, who investigators believe could be known as 'Bernard' and may be from Mechanicsville, is still on the loose.

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

If you know have any information on the crime, you are asked to call York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

(© 2017 WVEC)