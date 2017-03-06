YPSO: two men wanted for using stolen credit cards at Walmart

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- York-Poquoson Sheriff's Deputies need help locating two men that are wanted for using stolen credit cards.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the men charged more than $200 on the stolen credit cards on the morning of February 21 at the Walmart located on the 2600 block of Rt. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line (757) 890-4999 in reference to case #1700637.

