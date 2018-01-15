Currituck County Middle School closed Tuesday; main water line broken

An old pipe breaks in freezing weather (Photo: Ian_Redding, Ian_Redding)

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C (WVEC) -- A water main break at Currituck County Middle School caused the school to close on Tuesday.

According to the superintendent, Mark Stefanik, the school will be closed on January 16 for the repairs to be made.

Teachers will report for an optional workday on a 3-hour delay schedule.

If the repairs are not completed in time for class on Wednesday, a note will be sent out to parents.

