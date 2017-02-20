Custom-made acts of kindness for this naked little bird

Rhea's custom-made clothing are too cute! (Photo: @rhea_thenakedbirdie)

BOSTON, MA -- Rhea is a sweet and energetic little lovebird.

She was born with all of her feathers but, after contracting Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease, she lost all of them.

Living in Boston, the weather can get cold, so Rhea's mom makes sure she's always snuggled up in some sort of clothing.

Luckily for Rhea, her fans create and send custom clothing for her to wear. Stay cute and warm Rhea!

