Dad who called out son at Cleveland Cavaliers game returns with new sign

(Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

On Friday night, many fans watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Charlotte Hornets game caught a glimpse of the Dad of the Year.

A man was shown during the television broadcast with a sign calling out his son for bad grades:

The dad and his sign went viral at poor Thomas' expense.

But Dad didn't stop there.

It appears he made a second appearance with a second sign, this time at the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City game Sunday:

Something tells us Thomas has been studying hard back at home.

