Dare Co. school employees become victims of attempted phishing scam

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

DARE CO., N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are warning the public after Dare County School employees were victims to an alleged phishing scam, Wednesday.

According to officials, employees received an email that appeared to be from Dr. S. Burgess. The email requested copies of all of the employees' W2 and other information.

When a finance officer notified Dr. Burgess of the email, it was confirmed that it was fake.

A similar email was sent in the Virginia Tidewater area last year.

If you receive an email like this, do not reply, email, text, or call the person that asks for you person information. Do not click links within the email either.

