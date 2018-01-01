WVEC
Dare County school district has two-hour delay on Jan. 2

Staff , WVEC 5:39 PM. EST January 01, 2018

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Dare County school are on a two-hour delay on January 2nd.

Due to low wind chill temperatures the school will open late.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools are also operating on a two-hour delay schedule.

READ MORE: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday

 

