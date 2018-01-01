Dare County school district has two-hour delay on Jan. 2

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Dare County school are on a two-hour delay on January 2nd.
Due to low wind chill temperatures the school will open late.
Dare County Schools on a 2 hour delay tomorrow 1/2/2018 due to low wind chill temps #OBX #outerbanks— Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) January 1, 2018
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools are also operating on a two-hour delay schedule.
