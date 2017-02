Inside the new westbound Midtown Tunnel. (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- The deadline to apply for VDOT's Toll Relief Program is approaching.

The program began in December 2016 and was developed to help ease the financial burden of tolls at the Elizabeth River Tunnels for Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.

The deadline to apply is February 15.

