Dec. 21 marks winter solstice, shortest day of the year

The Winter Wonderland of Lights (Photo: File Photo)

Hunker down for icy winds, fleeting daylight and plenty of hot chocolate, as the winter season officially begins.

The winter solstice is an annual astronomical event which falls on Dec. 21 or Dec. 22, in which the sun reaches its southernmost point in the sky, making for the shortest day of the year, as well as an indication of the start of the winter season. In contrast, the summer solstice, which falls on June 21, marks the start of summer, where the sun appears highest in the sky, and daylight lasts the longest.

The solstice is also the mark of a season of celebration, known as "Blue Christmas" in the advent calendar, the day of Yule for neopagans and various other global celebrations. With Christmas following shortly after, the solstice is commonly considered the start of the yuletide season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the sun rose at 7:14 a.m. and is expected to set at 4:43 p.m., making just nine hours and 29 minutes of daylight. While skies are expected to be clear, temperatures will be brisk. In Ocean City, the temperature is expected to hit a high of 47 and a low of 32, in Salisbury, a high of 50 and a low of 31 is expected, in Onancock a high of 47 and a low of 33 is expected and in Georgetown, a high of 48 and a low of 29.

That longing for warm summer months on sandy beaches is surely expected to set in, as chilly weather is expected to continue throughout the week. Reminder; a hot toddy is good for the common cold, and its effects on the winter blues are open for testing.