Defense Secretary Mattis calls for $30 billion boost in military spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Defense Secretary James Mattis called on Congress today to "look reality in the eye."

The retired general wants lawmakers to approve a $30 billion boost in military spending this year.

Mattis told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee that ISIS is a "clear and present danger," adding that "Looming threats have outstripped the level of resources we have been allocating to defense."

He earned his "Mad Dog" nickname by calling it like he sees it. Today, Mattis said the Pentagon needs an additional $30 billion to keep the country safe.

He wants a proper budget bill, and not another Continuing Resolution that simply carries over the previous year's spending levels.

"Only our FY 17 appropriations bill can permit us to spend the American taxpayer money judiciously and start us on the long road back to military readiness and ensure that we can fight effectively.," he said.

Mattis said the extra money "will help address the worsening security situation confronting us around the globe." He said the funding would "get our aircraft back in the air, our ships back to sea, and our troops back in the field with refurbished or new equipment and proper training,"

Mattis also said today that the Pentagon is still working on its revised strategy to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. He called it a "skeleton plan," and he said may be weeks or months before it is finished.

