Delta buys pizza for passengers after canceling 300 flights

An employee places a cooked pizza into a delivery box inside a Domino's Pizza Group Plc store in Hanwell, London, U.K. (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

(ABC NEWS) -- Delta Air Lines purchased pizza for passengers on Wednesday after it canceled hundreds of flights because of severe thunderstorms in the South.

The airline said it ordered more than 700 boxes of pizza for some customers who were affected by weather-related cancellations and delays at airports in Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky and elsewhere.

The food deliveries came after the airline canceled some 300 flights, according to ABC affiliate WSB, because of severe weather in the Southeast that brought tornado warnings to some areas.

Some of the displaced passengers posted pictures on Twitter, showing flight attendants and crew members handing out slices on planes.

@Delta great customer service in Baton Rouge. Bought pizza for passengers delayed due to Atlanta weather #customerservicedoneright pic.twitter.com/KOxcuhNsb9 — Laura J. Campa (@ljcampa) April 5, 2017

The company could not say exactly how many pizzas it gave out, but it said several of its airport operations in the Southeast were involved.

In Nashville alone, Delta said it ordered 160 pizzas and 60 footlong subs for stranded passengers.

"We empower our agents and airport station leaders to find ways to take care of our customers when irregular operations disrupt travel," Delta spokesperson Michael Thomas told ABC News on Wednesday.

Delta, which is based in Atlanta, said it also provided games, coloring books and other items to "keep younger travelers entertained while they waited for storms to clear."

@Delta Sitting on a delayed flight from Columbus, OH to ATL. Delta ordered and serving pizza to passengers pic.twitter.com/4fhq7Gzkpp — dellin (@dellin) April 5, 2017

One Twitter user who was stranded in Nashville for more than two hours, according to a tweet from the user, thanked the company for the gesture.

Stranded in Nashville diversion for 2+ hours now on DL1603 but our flight crew bought us pizza 😇 Thank you @Delta !! @wsbtv @ajc pic.twitter.com/mVpeQE07NN — Audrey (@audss22) April 6, 2017

The company has gone the extra mile for stranded passengers at other times.

Last year, during a power outage that led to some 2,000 flight cancellations, the airline gave passengers doughnuts, pizza and free liquor, WSB reported.

ABC News' Christopher Donato contributed to this report.

