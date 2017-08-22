Deputies search for man in connection to trailer fire

Marty Stewart Moran (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they believe set fire to a trailer that was carrying several hundred bales of hay Saturday.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Dealba Lane just before 7:30 p.m.

Deputies were called to the scene after getting calls about a disorderly man. While on the way, law enforcement learned that the man had set fire to a 48-foot trailer.

York County Fire and Life Safety arrived and was able to put the fire out.

The trailer was slightly damaged but not all of the hay was lost.

Investigators are searching for 46-year-old Marty Stewart Moran in connection to the fire.

Moran is described as a white man between 5'10" and 5'11" with blond hair.

If you know where Moran is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

