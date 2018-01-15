ALEXANDRIA, VA. - A desperate family pleads for the safe return of their 16-year-old daughter and twin sister.

Jholie Moussa was last seen by a family member on Friday afternoon at their home in the Mt. Vernon area.

"We communicate all the time. So, the fact that I haven't heard anything from my child, that's not normal," cried Syreeta Steward, Jholie's mother.

Steward live in Texas and flown into town to help find her daughter. Jholie and her twin sister Zhane live with their father Cyrille Moussa.

"The last time I saw her was in my room, she was doing my hair," said Zhane Moussa. "She stopped to text someone. After she stops, she says, 'I have to go, I'll be back real quick.'"

She said "real quick" several times, Zhane said.

Jholie walked out the front door and never came back.

Because both girls had told their parents that there were spending the night at friends' houses, nobody grew concerned until Saturday when Jholie still did not come home. Her family said she made a comment about going to Norfolk for a party, but her friends in Norfolk have not seen her.

The girls' father Cyrille Moussa said they've tried to trace Jholie's iPhone, but it went dead Friday night and she has not turned it back on, which makes them very concerned.

She also left the house without her iPhone charger or any extra clothes. She was wearing a black puffy coat with brown fur around the hood and black Uggs with black bows.

A neighbor saw Jholie standing on near Richmond Highway a few blocks from her home Friday evening as if she was waiting fo ride.

Another alarming piece of information is who may have called Jholie at 5 p.m. on Friday. She left their home at 4:45. The 5 p.m. call came from the cell phone of a 12-year-old boy who lives nearbyby according to Cyrille Moussa who talked to the boy.

Cyrille Moussa said the boy told him that he was playing basketball in the neighborhood when another man asked to use his phone to make a call. The man was a dark-skinned black black man with short twist-curls in his hair.

"Why would this man do that? It seems to me, he wanted to make a call that could not be traced to him," said Cyrille Moussa.

Fairfax County Police call Jholie's disappearance a missing person case, but its classified as a "runaway," because she left the house voluntarily, and that's why police have not put out a missing person alert. But Jholie's family is worried she's being held against her will and could be in danger.

Fairfax County Police say they are actively working the case and trying to find Jholie.

