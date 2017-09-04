DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Confessionals at the GRB following Harvey

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes people just want to talk. So we built a booth at the GRB and just listened. The stories we heard were full of heartbreak and hope. #HoustonStrong (By KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Derek Felton)

Photojournalist Derek Felton, KHOU 11 , KHOU 12:49 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

