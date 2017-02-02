N.C. bride makes groom roar from surprise

(Photo: Jon Clark Weddings)

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. -- We all know the wedding tradition of a bride wearing something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

But one North Carolina bride decided to take the 'something old' a step further, or more aptly backwards, into prehistoric times.

Beth Rex-Hundley Gardner has had a love of dinosaurs, specifically the Tyrannosaurus Rex or T-Rex, her entire life.

"Rex is my mother's maiden name and now my middle name," Beth said. "We have a whole Rex clan."

But not only is it a family name, it's a passion.

Her now-husband, Tom Gardner, always knew of Beth's love of the fierce carnivore. Beth says he continually gave her T-Rex themed shirts, jewelry, and gifts.

So when it came to their special day, it only seemed suitable for Beth to incorporate her beloved ferocious predator. After Beth stumbled upon the popular T-Rex costume, she got an idea.

"I thought it'd be funny to wear on the day where I became a Rex-Gardner," Beth says.

Beth decided to wear the costume for the 'big reveal,' when her groom would see her for the first time on the day they would become husband and wife.

"You're never 100% sure how someone's going to react to such a personal moment," Beth said.

The Rex reveal was a hit. From the moment Tom turned laid eyes on his bride, he was roaring with laughter.

"It wasn't what I was expecting at all, but it was absolutely her," Tom says. "I was like, 'You would plan this, wouldn't you?!'"

Now that Tom has had time to reflect on the reveal since their November wedding, he says he wouldn't have it any other way.

"It speaks of our relationship," Tom says. "I'm the romantic and had love notes delivered to her by my groomsmen every hour throughout the morning. You can see me holding her favorite flowers and the final note and then I just turned around... and I absolutely adore her, it was a great way to start the day."

While the couple do not reside in North Carolina, Beth refers to it as her 'home base.' They decided to have their wedding in the Tar Heel state as Beth's family use to own property on Bald Head Island.

As for their special reveal, Tom says he loves watching Jon Clark's video of the moment and their wedding.

"It just gets funnier every time," Tom says. "It's hard to describe how happy I was in that moment."

