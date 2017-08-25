Doctors in Hampton Roads busy with back-to-school vaccinations

Female Doctor Looking At Girl In Clinic (Photo: tetmc)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Time is running out to get your kids ready to go back to school.



For some families, a new school year, means more vaccinations.



The Newport News health center was busy Friday afternoon. Peninsula Health District and Hampton Health District director S. William Berg, MD, MPH says this week and next week are usually their two busiest weeks.



“This is vitally important to protect your kids,” Dr. Berg says. “These diseases are still around and it doesn't take much to bring them into a community, so we have to have people with a high level of protection.”



The numbers show, this week alone, nurses at both Hampton and Newport News health center's gave vaccinations to 200 kids at each location.



During this same week in 2016, nurses at the Newport News Health Center gave vaccinations to 230 kids.



The Peninsula Health Department provides all vaccinations required for school. Walk-in hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday’s are from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. only.



Check in times will be extended on Wednesday, August 30 and Tuesday, September 5 from 7:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



The Peninsula Health District is located at 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.

For more information call (757) 594-7410.

© 2017 WVEC-TV