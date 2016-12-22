Dog passes away in garage fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire, Thursday evening.
The fire occurred in the 100 block of Zebulon Court.
Emergency Crews were called to the scene at 9:09 p.m.
When officials arrived on scene they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage of the two-story home.
Firefighters brought the fire under control by 9:50 p.m.
No one was injured in this fire, but a dog was in the garage and died during the fire.
Officials believe the fire started in the garage, but the cause is still under investigation.
