Dominion CEO, foundation gave money to lawmaker's charity

(Photo: Ingram Publishing, This content is subject to copyright.)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia lawmaker who's sponsoring utility-backed legislation that would overhaul electric rate regulation is director of operations for a charity that has received thousands of dollars in donations from Dominion Energy's foundation and CEO.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, works at the Peter Paul Development Center, a charity focused on children and families. The center received $100,000 from Dominion CEO Tom Farrell in 2016, and $25,000 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, according to the center's 2016-2017 annual report.



Bagby says he wasn't aware of the donations. Farrell's spokesman says other representatives of the charity requested the donation during a capital campaign.



In previous years, Farrell and the foundation donated smaller sums to the charity.



Bagby's sponsorship boosts the bill's bipartisan profile in the House.



© 2018 Associated Press