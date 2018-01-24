Dominion CEO, foundation gave money to lawmaker's charity

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia lawmaker who's sponsoring utility-backed legislation that would overhaul electric rate regulation is director of operations for a charity that has received thousands of dollars in donations from Dominion Energy's foundation and CEO.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, works at the Peter Paul Development Center, a charity focused on children and families. The center received $100,000 from Dominion CEO Tom Farrell in 2016, and $25,000 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, according to the center's 2016-2017 annual report.
Bagby says he wasn't aware of the donations. Farrell's spokesman says other representatives of the charity requested the donation during a capital campaign.
In previous years, Farrell and the foundation donated smaller sums to the charity.
Bagby's sponsorship boosts the bill's bipartisan profile in the House.
© 2018 Associated Press
