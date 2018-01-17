Dominion to put 9 power-generating units on reserve status

(Photo: Dominion Energy)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy is announcing plans to move nine of its older, inefficient and rarely-used power-generating units across Virginia into a dormant status.



Dominion officials say the change is among dozens being implemented after a months-long review of the company's power generation group.



The nine units that will be moved later this year to what's called "cold reserve" status are at five power stations.



The company says it will maintain environmental permits for the affected facilities and continue paying local taxes. The plants could be restarted if necessary.



Paul Koonce, president and CEO of Dominion's power generation group, says around 390 positions in his division will be eliminated as a result of the collective changes.



Employees and lawmakers were being notified of the changes Wednesday.

